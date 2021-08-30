Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wait for results prior to entering a team’s facility. Each club must conduct its testing over a three-day period.
Unvaccinated players will continue to be tested daily.
Each team’s non-player traveling party will be reduced to a maximum of 75 people. Masks must be worn during travel, eating “should be kept to a minimum” and seating will be assigned.
Also, public transportation is prohibited for everyone in the traveling party and unvaccinated players or staff may not use private transportation.
Last week, the NFL said 93% of players are vaccinated.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL