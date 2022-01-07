As luck would have it, 13 of the 16 games on the ledger will have a bearing on the bracket, with league-leading Green Bay (13-3) the only club in either conference with a seed already locked in. The AFC has two spots still open and five teams alive. The NFC has two teams vying for one bid. Good timing for that third wild-card berth that was tacked on just last season in the expansion to a 14-team field.