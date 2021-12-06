Imagine if he’d been healthy all year. Watt left two games because of injuries and sat out two others. The fact the Steelers are 0-3-1 in those games is not a coincidence. They are 6-2 when Watt’s No. 90 is in full flight coming off the edge, bringing a unique brand of chaos that galvanizes a defense that’s ordinary — or worse — when he’s standing on the sideline in sweatpants or watching at home from his couch.