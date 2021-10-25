“We didn’t go into that game thinking that Jimmy was one bad game away from losing his job or anything like that,” Shanahan said Monday. “Jimmy didn’t play as good as he could. He knows that. I know that. I think it was some pretty hard circumstances for him, for both quarterbacks, considering some of the weather. I definitely thought he could have played better. But that was not a game where if Jimmy has one bad game he’s losing his job.”