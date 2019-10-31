The 49ers were in control until about five minutes left in the fourth quarter, when Andy Isabella caught a short pass and sprinted 88 yards to help the Cardinals pull to 28-25.

But the 49ers were able to run out the clock on their ensuing offensive drive to end Arizona’s comeback.

Arizona (3-5-1) lost its second straight game. Rookie quarterback Kyler Murray threw for 241 yards and two touchdowns.

