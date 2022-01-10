Starts to the game. The Niners came out slow again offensively for a second straight week as they had three first downs, two punts and one interception on their first three drives. This comes after San Francisco failed to score on the first five drives in Week 17 against Houston. In both games, a late field-goal drive at the end of the half sparked the offense, but the Niners might not be able to wait that long again this week.