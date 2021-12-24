Deebo Samuel. The Niners’ do-everything star had nine catches for 159 yards and ran five times for 32 for his fourth game this season with at least 150 yards from scrimmage. The only other San Francisco receiver to do that was Jerry Rice in 1994 and ‘95. Samuel’s fifth catch for at least 50 yards — matching the league high — set up the game-tying touchdown, and he now has 1,548 yards from scrimmage and 12 TDs on the season.