The Rams do not have many proven options at outside linebacker behind Leonard Floyd, but the 6-foot-4, 245-pound Garrett has looked like another late-round find for Los Angeles through two preseason games. He came back after helping force the turnover with a tackle for loss on the Raiders’ next play from scrimmage before shutting down the drive by splitting a sack with Jonah Williams, batting down a pass by Peterman, and getting a strip-sack on three straight plays.