The NFL Players Association released a statement Thursday saying it supports Osemele and is “considering all options to protect” him. The NFLPA also says it’s “not appropriate or ethical” for an employer to dictate any employee’s medical needs or treatment.

The Jets have not commented publicly.

Osemele says he needs surgery now and can’t play through the pain, while the Jets think the guard should hold off and remain on the field, based on medical reports.

