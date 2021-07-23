Young was in line to become the next GM when a trade changed everything in 1972. In July, Robert Irsay bought the Los Angeles Rams and then traded the franchise to Colts owner Carroll Rosenbloom for his team. Irsay hired Joe Thomas as his GM and Young returned to coaching the Colts’ line — only to be fired late in training camp in ‘74. The move came after Atlanta coach Marion Campbell inserted his starters back into an exhibition game and Baltimore quarterback Bert Jones, the No. 2 overall draft pick the year before, was sacked on four straight plays, said Accorsi, who ran the Colts’ public relations department. Young was fired the next day.