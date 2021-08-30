“The thing about this group that I love the most is the competition,” he said. “They compete at everything. ... Guys are competing like, ‘Let me see if I can be first in this.’ Guys are making sure that if we say we’re going to lift, even if it’s an optional lift, if somebody doesn’t come to the optional lift, we give them a hard time. It’s always competition and all it is, is pushing everybody to be great. And with this group, with the talent that they already have, when you have that type of drive, man, the sky’s the limit.”