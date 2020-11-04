Pettis played in 28 games with 12 starts in three seasons with the 49ers. His career totals are 38 receptions for 576 yards and seven touchdowns. He played in five games this season and did not have a catch.
Pettis was a second-round draft choice in 2018 after playing at the University of Washington.
