Pettis was awarded off waivers last Wednesday, a day after being released by the 49ers after less than three seasons. He had a roster exemption while he was in the COVID-19 protocols.
Ballentine started the first two games this season but saw his playing time diminish as the season progressed. He even lost his job as the kickoff returner to running back Dion Lewis.
Ballentine suffered a tragedy on the night he was drafted out of Washburn University in Kansas. His roommate and teammate, Dwane Simmons, was killed in the shooting at an off-campus party. Ballentine was wounded.
