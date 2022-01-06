STATS AND STUFF: Heinicke set career highs with 34 completions and 336 passing yards in Week 2 against the Giants. He had two touchdowns and one interception. ... Rivera is sticking with Heinicke as the starter, though backup Kyle Allen could see some action. ... Rookie RB Jaret Patterson had a career-high five receptions, 98 scrimmage yards and his second career rushing TD last week vs. Dallas. ... McLaurin is 40 yards receiving away from a second consecutive 1,000-yard season. He led the team with seven catches and 61 yards last week. ... WR Cam Sims had a career-best four catches against the Cowboys. ... With Seals-Jones and top TE Logan Thomas out, rookies John Bates and Sammis Reyes get more work ... Rookie RT Sam Cosmi is expected to return after missing last week while on the COVID-19 list. LG Ereck Flowers could also return. ... DT Jonathan Allen leads Washington with a career-high 8½ sacks. ... LB Cole Holcomb led the team with 11 tackles against Dallas. ... S Kamren Curl has made 95 tackles this season, including eight or more in each of the past three games. ... P Tress Way is expected to return after missing his first game in eight NFL seasons because of the COVID-19 protocol. ... The Giants have lost five straight ... New York had a season-low 151 yards in total offense last week, including 24 yards passing. Glennon finished 4 of 11 with two interceptions. ... The Giants rushed for 163 yards against Chicago, two shy of their season high set in the first game against Washington. ... Saquon Barkley had his best game since tearing his ACL in September 2020, gained 102 yards on 21 carries against the Bears. ... LB Lorenzo Carter aims for fourth straight game with a sack. ... LB Azeez Ojulari ranks third among rookies with 8 sacks. ... CB James Bradberry’s interception against Chicago gave him a career-high four for the season. ... LB Tae Crowder had his second career pick last week. He has a career- and team-high 118 tackles. ... DB Logan Ryan is second with 11O tackles.