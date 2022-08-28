Giants backup QB Taylor hurt against Jets in preseason game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor was carted off the field Sunday after sustaining a back injury in the first quarter of the annual preseason game against the rival New York Jets.

Clemons fell on top of Taylor as the two hit the artifical turf. The 12-year veteran was in obvious pain and he lay on the ground for a couple of minutes before jogging off the field. As soon as he reached the sideline, he went to his knees. Medical personnel examined him in the tent behind the bench and he was driven to the locker room.