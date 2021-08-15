Kalu, who started the game Saturday night in which the Giants rested their starting secondary, tore a pectoral muscle, the team said. The fourth-year veteran was signed as a free agent in the offseason.
Both injuries normally end a player’s season.
Giants coach Joe Judge did not have an update on the condition of third-string quarterback Clayton Thorson. He was injured while being sandwiched on a sack in the end zone with 1:39 to play.
