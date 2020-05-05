The move reunites Rush with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who spent nearly a decade as head coach of the Cowboys before joining Joe Judge’s staff in the offseason.
Rush was signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted rookie out of Central Michigan in 2017. He appeared in five regular-season games in three seasons, serving as a backup to Dak Prescott.
Rush completed 1,022 of 1,648 passes for 12,894 yards, 90 touchdowns and 55 interceptions in college.
