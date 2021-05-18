Armstead spent all of last season on the COVID-19 list. A fifth-round pick from Temple in 2019, Armstead was hospitalized twice and dealt with respiratory issues. The Jaguars said last season he was expected to make a full recovery.
He played in all 16 games as a rookie with one start. He finished with 35 carries for 108 yards and caught 14 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns.
The Giants also terminated the contract of quarterback Joe Webb, who played in two games last season on special teams.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL