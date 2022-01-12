“There is nothing more painful to me than making that long walk down the hallway to tell somebody, particularly a good person like Joe, that we’re making a change,” Mara said. “It’s gut-wrenching for me. It’s been gut-wrenching every time I’ve had to do it. And obviously, I’ve had to do it far too often lately. And that’s why we’re in this process again, and we’re going to get it right this time.”