Brian Daboll hires four Giants coaches, including his son

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have hired a new running backs coach and added three other staff, including the son of coach Brian Daboll as an offensive assistant. The Giants, who made the playoffs for the first time since 2016, announced Monday that Jeff Nixon was hired as the running backs coach and Chris Smith will take over as the assistant offensive line coach.

Nixon replaces DeAndre Smith and Smith takes over for Tony Sparano Jr. Both went to Indianapolis to serve on the staff of new coach Shane Steichen. Smith will coach the Colts running backs and Saprano will coach the offensive line.

Stephen Thomas was hired as a new assistant special teams coach. He spent the previous four seasons as the Detroit Lions’ defensive quality control coach. He replaced Nick Williams, who was not retained.

Advertisement

Daboll’s son, Christian, was a student coach the past four seasons, the last three at Penn State.

Nixon was the Miami Dolphins’ running backs coach in 2011 when Daboll was the team’s offensive coordinator. He spent the last three seasons with the Carolina Panthers. Nixon also played at Penn State in the mid-1990s, so may have a bond with Saquon Barkley if the running back re-signs with the Giants.

Smith spent the past six seasons at Holy Cross, the last one as the offensive coordinator.

Daboll also gave some of his staff new titles. Michael Treier is now the safeties coach. He was the assistant defensive backs coach last season. Christian Jones, who spent the 2022 season as an offensive assistant, is now the assistant quarterbacks coach. Angela Baker was promoted from offensive quality control coach to offensive assistant. ___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

GiftOutline Gift Article