STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Eagles have won five straight vs. Giants, seven in row at home. ... Giants coach Pat Shurmur was Eagles assistant coach under Andy Reid from 1999-2008, offensive coordinator under Chip Kelly from 2013-2015 and interim coach for one game after Kelly was fired. ... Giants QB Eli Manning expected to make first start since Week 2 after being benched for rookie Daniel Jones (ankle). ... RB Saquon Barkley ran for 231 yards and two TDs and caught 16 passes for 140 yards and one score in two losses vs. Philly last year. ... WR Golden Tate finished last season with Eagles. He has TD catches in last two games. ... WR Darius Slayton tied for second among rookies with five receiving TDs and fourth with 37 catches. ... WR Sterling Shepard has at least seven catches and TD in two of past three vs. Eagles. ... S Antoine Bethea has pick in two straight against Eagles. .... Eagles are 9-12 under coach Doug Pederson when they throw for 275-plus yards, 21-2 when they run for 120-plus yards. ... Eagles 4-1 on Monday night under Pederson. ... QB Carson Wentz has thrown TD in 15 straight regular-season games, longest active streak in NFL and second-longest streak in team history, trailing his string of 22 from Dec. 22, 2016 to Nov. 11, 2018. ... Rookie RB Miles Sanders rushed for career-high 83 yards last week and had career-best five receptions, including TD. ... WR Alshon Jeffery had 137 yards receiving last week, sixth-highest total of his career. ... K Jake Elliott’s streak of 20 straight field goals ended when he missed 49-yarder vs. Miami. ... Fantasy tip: Jeffery is solid pick coming off his best game of season and going against 25th-ranked pass defense.