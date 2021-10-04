Jones and Barkley. The third-year quarterback had a career-best 402 yards passing and two touchdowns. The net passing yards is the ninth-highest total in franchise history. Barkley had his most successful game since tearing his ACL in the second game of last season. He had 13 carries for 52 yards and a game-winning 6-yard TD run in overtime. He also caught five passes for 74 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown. The 126 yards from scrimmage was Barkley’s 21st game with more than 100 yards.