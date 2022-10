Giants force 2 late turnovers, beat Ravens on Barkley plunge

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Julian Love’s interception and 27-yard return set up Saquon Barkley’s 1-yard touchdown dive with 1:43 to play, and the New York Giants rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-20 on Sunday. Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight New York’s defense, led by Baltimore’s former coordinator Wink Martindale, forced two turnovers by Lamar Jackson late in the fourth quarter. After Barkley’s go-ahead score, rookie Keyvon Thibodeaux sacked Jackson and forced a fumble as the Ravens (3-3) had their third late meltdown this season and handed the Giants (5-1) another surprising victory.

Led by new coach Brian Daboll, the Giants have already exceeded their 2021 win total.

Daniel Jones threw touchdown passes to two rookies: 5 yards to Wan’Dale Robinson and 8 yards to Daniel Bellinger. The second got New York within 20-17 with 6:53 to go.

Kenyan Drake ran for 119 yards, including a 30-yard TD, and Jackson hit Mark Andrews on a 12-yard TD pass early in the fourth quarter for a 20-10 lead.

The Ravens seemed to have a stranglehold on the game when Jackson had a third-down sneak to the Baltimore 46 for an apparent first down. An illegal formation nullified the play and the shotgun snap on third-and-5 went past Jackson. He picked up the ball deep behind the line of scrimmage, and his desperation pass was intercepted by Love and returned to the 13.

STEELERS 20, BUCCANEERS 18

PITTSBURGH — Mitch Trubisky came on for an injured Kenny Pickett to throw a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and Pittsburgh’s defense made it stand up against Tom Brady and Tampa Bay.

The Steelers (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak by relying on a defense missing almost its entire starting secondary.

Brady struggled to take advantage behind an offensive line that had issues protecting him. The 45-year-old completed 25 of 40 passes for 243 yards and an 11-yard touchdown to Leonard Fournette with 4:38 remaining to cut Pittsburgh’s lead to two.

Steelers linebacker Devin Bush broke up the 2-point conversion attempt and Pittsburgh ran out the clock behind Trubisky to avoid its first 1-5 start since 1988.

Trubisky, benched in favor of Pickett at halftime of an Oct. 2 loss to the New York Jets, passed for 144 yards and the touchdown to Chase Claypool, the first scoring grab by a Pittsburgh wide receiver this season. Trubisky connected with Claypool again for a 26-yard gain on the Steelers’ final drive and then ran for a 9-yard gain that finished off Tampa Bay.

Pickett entered the NFL’s concussion protocol after being pushed legally to the ground by Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White shortly after throwing a pass.

JETS 27, PACKERS 10

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Breece Hall ran for 116 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown, and New York sacked Aaron Rodgers four times to win its fourth straight.

The Jets (4-2) are off to their best six-game start since 2015, when they also were 4-2 before finishing 10-6. New York hasn’t reached the playoffs since the 2010 season, the NFL’s longest active drought.

Green Bay (3-3) lost consecutive regular-season games within the same season for the first time since coach Matt LaFleur’s arrival in 2019.

The Jets outrushed Green Bay 179-60 while Zach Wilson was just 10 of 18 for 110 yards. New York broke a 3-all tie and pulled ahead for good by scoring two touchdowns in a span of less than 2 1/2 minutes in the third quarter.

Braxton Berrios gave the Jets the lead by scoring on a 20-yard end-around. After New York stopped Green Bay on its next possession, Michael Clemons blocked a punt and Will Parks got the ball and raced 20 yards into the end zone.

Rodgers, who injured a thumb last week, hardly resembled himself. He went 26 of 41 for 241 yards and nearly committed turnovers on each of Green Bay’s first two possessions.

COLTS 34, JAGUARS 27

INDIANAPOLIS — Matt Ryan threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce with 17 seconds to play Sunday as Indianapolis beat Jacksonville.

Ryan finished with a a franchise-record 42 completions on 58 attempts with three touchdowns and 389 yards — passing Dan Marino for seventh on the NFL’s career list for yards passing — as he led the Colts (3-2-1) to their third come-from-behind victory this year.

The Jaguars (2-4) lost their fifth straight at Indianapolis. Trevor Lawrence was 20 of 22 with 163 yards and one score while running for two TDs for the Jaguars.

The Colts snapped a touchdown drought that stretched from the third quarter of Week 4 until just before halftime Sunday when Ryan found Parris Campbell on a 4-yard TD pass to cut the deficit to 14-10.

Lawrence led the Jaguars on a methodical, 18-play drive capped by a 4-yard TD pass to Christian Kirk that made it 27-26. The 2-point conversion pass failed.

Ryan and the Colts got the ball back with 2:38 remaining and took it from there.

PATRIOTS 38, BROWNS 15

CLEVELAND — Rookie backup Bailey Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in his third NFL game, and Bill Belichick tied George Halas for second on the all-time list with his 324th victory as New England buried Cleveland.

Zappe, starting his second game in place of the injured Mac Jones, threw second-half TD passes to Tyquan Thornton and Hunter Henry as the Patriots (3-3) pulled away from the anemic Browns. Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for two touchdowns for New England.

Zappe finished 24 of 34 passing a week after he threw for 188 yards and a touchdown in his first start.

Belichick, who is 324-159 including the playoffs, has a chance to pass Halas next Monday night at home against Chicago — the franchise with which Halas won all his games.

The Browns (2-4) managed only a pair of field goals by Cade York in the first half. Nick Chubb, who entered leading the NFL in rushing, didn’t have a double-digit gain until late in the third quarter. He finished with 12 carries for 56 yards, both season lows.

Jacoby Brissett finished 21 for 45 for 266 yards with two interceptions.

VIKINGS 24, DOLPHINS 16

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dalvin Cook rushed for a 53-yard insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter and Minnesota held on to beat injury-riddled Miami.

Miami had rallied behind Teddy Bridgewater, who returned from the concussion protocol and entered the game when third-stringer Skylar Thompson injured his thumb in the second quarter.

Cook’s score with 3:25 left restored Minnesota’s two-touchdown lead. It followed a fumble by Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle on a drive when Miami was swiftly moving the ball down the field, trailing 16-10.

NFL receiving leader Justin Jefferson had a 47-yard catch-and-run at the end of the third quarter — part of a six-catch, 107-yard performance. That set up a 2-yard touchdown catch by Adam Thielen to put the Dolphins ahead 16-3.

The Dolphins’ defense put together one of its best performances in a while — three sacks, seven quarterback hurries, four tackles for loss — but didn’t get enough help from an offense that could not turn drives into points.

Bridgewater threw for 329 yards and two touchdowns to Mike Gesicki. Tyreek Hill had 12 receptions for 177 yards and Waddle caught six passes for 129 yards.

BENGALS 30, SAINTS 26

NEW ORLEANS — Joe Burrow passed for three touchdowns and scrambled 19 yards for a score as Cincinnati rallied past New Orleans.

Two of Burrow’s touchdown tosses went to Ja’Marr Chase — just like the previous time the pair played in college in the Superdome in a national championship game triumph with LSU.

The second came on a quick pass to the left sideline that Chase turned into a 60-yard, go-ahead score with 1:57 left. The star receiver spun away from cornerback Bradley Roby before outrunning safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Chase capped a rally in the final four minutes for Cincinnati (3-3), starting with Evan McPherson’s 52-yard field goal that trimmed New Orleans’ lead to 26-24.

The Saints (2-4) failed to get a first down on their next series, and Blake Gillikin’s shanked punt fluttered out of bounds at the Cincinnati 40. One play later, Chase was racing away from the Saints’ secondary.

New Orleans rushed for 228 yards as a team, but ended four drives inside the Cincinnati 20-yard line with field goals.

FALCONS 28, 49ERS 14

ATLANTA — Marcus Mariota threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another score against the NFL’s top-ranked defense, leading Atlanta past San Francisco.

Mariota completed his first 13 passes for the Falcons (3-3), finally throwing his lone incompletion on his final attempt of the day with less than 11 minutes remaining. He finished with 129 yards through the air in Atlanta’s conservative passing game, also rushing for 50 yards on six carries.

The Niners (3-3) couldn’t overcome two interceptions by Jimmy Garoppolo and a fumble by Jeff Wilson that resulted in an Atlanta touchdown.

Kyle Pitts caught his first TD pass of the season and just the second of his 22-game career, hauling in a 7-yard throw from Mariota. Veteran tight end MyCole Pruitt collected the other scoring pass from Mariota, a 2-yarder to cap an 11-play, 74-yard drive on Atlanta’s opening possession.

Mariota bootlegged it in from the 3 in the final minute of the first half to the put the Falcons ahead to stay, 21-14.

Atlanta’s defense outshined the Niners’ touted unit, making things tough on Garoppolo and limiting San Francisco to 50 yards rushing. Garoppolo connected with Brandon Aiyuk for two TDs.

