NOTES: Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram ran well in practice and looks ready to play Sunday against Atlanta. He missed the first two games with a calf injury. ... Starting LG Shane Lemieux is talking to doctors about possible knee surgery. He was hurt early in training camp. He played briefly in the opener and was inactive against Washington. Judge said nothing is planned. ... Nick Gates, who moved from center to guard to replace Lemieux against Washington, remains in a Virginia hospital following surgery for a broken left leg. He will not play again this year, Judge said ... OT Matt Peart is taking some reps at guard. He has been backing up Nate Solder at right tackle.