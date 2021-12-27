Fromm. For a brief moment against Dallas, the former Georgia quarterback gave the impression he had a chance to be a contributor. He excelled in garbage time. In his first NFL start, he looked very much like an inexperienced quarterback playing against a good defense. No doubt his line didn’t help him. But he never helped himself with his legs and his passes were off-target. He finished 6 of 17 for 25 yards and an interception that set up the go-ahead score.