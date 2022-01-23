Schoen was the Bills’ assistant general manager before being hired by the Giants on Friday.
Anarumo, who has been the Bengals’ defensive coordinator for three seasons, helping them reach the AFC title game with a win over the Titans on Saturday. The 55-year-old was the Giants’ defensive backs coach in 2018.
Anarumo has been a coach for more than 30 years, the past 10 in the NFL.
The Giants fired coach Joe Judge two days after the regular season ended. The former New England Patriots special teams coordinator was 4-13 this past season and 10-23 in two years.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL