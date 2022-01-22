The trio also interviewed Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll on Friday for the job that opened when Joe Judge was fired on Jan. 11, two days after finishing a 4-13 season.
Frazier has head coaching experience. He was the Minnesota Vikings’ interim head coach for the final six games of the 2010, and then served as head coach from 2011-13. The Vikings made the playoffs in 2012.
Schoen and Frazier both joined the Bills in 2017, helping Buffalo (11-6) win the last two AFC East titles.
The Bills’ defense finished first in the NFL in fewest points per game (17.0), fewest total yards (272.8) and passing yards (163.0) a game, fewest yards per play (4.6) and first downs a game (16.8). Buffalo also tied for third with 30 takeaways.
Frazier also has served as either an assistant coach or coordinator for Philadelphia, Indianapolis, Tampa Bay and Baltimore.
Frazier was a Colts assistant when they won the Super Bowl in 2006. He had a team-high six interceptions with the Chicago Bears in their Super Bowl championship season in 1985.
