STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Both teams have lost three straight. ... QB Daniel Jones has thrown one TD pass each of past four games and has seven INTs during span. ... RB Saquon Barkley, Carolina RB Christian McCaffrey two NFL players with at least 1,600 yards rushing, 800 yards receiving since last year. ... WR Golden Tate faces former team after having 80-plus yards receiving previous two games. ... Kevin Zeitler to start 80th straight game, first among active NFL guards. ... CB Janoris Jenkins has defended 99 passes since 2012, tying league lead. ... QB Matthew Stafford has had 3-plus TD passes and 110-plus rating past two home games. ... Rookie RB Ty Johnson had career-high 57 yards from scrimmage last week. ... Johnson expected to start with RB Kerryon Johnson on IR with knee injury. ... WR Marvin Jones joined Jerry Rice and Sterling Sharpe last week with four receiving TDs in two games ... WR Danny Amendola had 100 yards receiving second time this year against Minnesota. ... Lions have forced 11 fumbles, second in league. ... Fantasy Tip: Tate will be motivated to excel against team that traded him to Philadelphia last season and sent starting safety Quandre Diggs to Seattle earlier this week.