A 2007 fourth-round draft pick out of Brown, he won Super Bowls with the Giants in his rookie year and again in the 2011 season. He earned Pro Bowl berths in 2008 and ‘10.
“To everyone at the New York Football Giants — teammates, coaches, trainers, management, ownership, and everyone else who impacted my career and daily experience in big and small ways — I can’t thank you enough for the best 13 years of my life,” said DeOssie, who was an active member of the NFLPA’s executive committee.
The 36-year-old DeOssie didn’t miss a regular-season game in 11 of his 13 seasons. His contract was up after last season.
DeOssie’s father, Steve, also won a Super Bowl with the Giants in the 1990 season. Steve DeOssie was a long snapper and linebacker.
