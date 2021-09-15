STATS AND STUFF: Since making the playoffs in 2016, the Giants have had four consecutive losing seasons. They started at least 0-2 each of those seasons. ... Jones threw for 267 yards against the Broncos, ran for a touchdown and threw one. He also lost a fumble on a run into the red zone. ... In four career starts against Washington, Jones has thrown eight TD passes and three interceptions. ... Barkley, who missed most of last season with a knee injury, had a career-high 279 yards from scrimmage in his last game against Washington on Dec. 22, 2019. That included a career-best 189 yards rushing, 90 yards receiving and two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving. ... Barkley was limited to 26 yards on 10 carries Sunday. ... WR Sterling Shepard had seven catches for 113 yards and a TD against the Broncos. He has had a TD catch in two of his past three games at Washington. ... DB Logan Ryan had a forced fumble and recovery on the same play last week and a team-high 10 tackles. In three career games against Washington, he has two interceptions, one forced fumble and a sack. ... Rookie LB Azeez Ojulari last week became the youngest player in Giants history to make a sack. ... This is Washington’s first Thursday night home game since 2017. ... Washington does not play another NFC East game until Dec. 12 against Dallas. ... Heinicke is set to start a regular-season NFL game for the just the second time and first since 2018 with Carolina. Heinicke started Washington’s wild-card game against Tampa Bay last season. ... Heinicke was 11 of 15 for 122 yards and a TD pass to Logan Thomas in relief of Fitzpatrick in Week 1. ... Gibson had 20 carries for 90 yards and lost a fumble against the Chargers. Gibson is fully recovered from a toe injury that hampered him late last season. ... WR Terry McLaurin finished with a team-high 62 yards receiving last week despite not being targeted for more than a quarter and a half. ... Washington’s new-look offensive line allowed one sack but plenty of QB hits and pressure against L.A. ... Washington’s defense stopped the Chargers on just 5 of 19 third-down opportunities. Allowing a 73.7% conversion rate ranks worst in the league. ... Sweat and DT Jonathan Allen each sacked Justin Herbert in Week 1. ... LB Cole Holcomb led Washington with 11 tackles last week. ... Rookie CB Benamin St-Juste was a frequent target of Herbert’s in Washington’s opener and was in coverage for the go-ahead TD pass to Mike Williams. ... DB Bobby McCain had a career-high 10 tackles last week.