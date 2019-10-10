The Patriots won’t have running back Rex Burkhead for a second straight game because of a foot injury. Receiver Phillip Dorsett is inactive with a hamstring injury.
Other players inactive for the Giants are guard Chad Slade, defensive tackle Eric Smith and linebacker Tae Davis. Other inactives for the Patriots are running back Damien Harris, quarterback Cody Kessler, offensive lineman Korey Cunningham, defensive lineman Byron Cowart cornerback Joejuan Williams.
___
