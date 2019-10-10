FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New York Giants will face the Patriots’ top-ranked defense in their Thursday night matchup without three of their top playmakers.

Running back Saquon Barkley will miss his third straight game because of a sprained right ankle. Tight end and leading receiver Evan Engram is also inactive with a knee injury and receiver Sterling Shepard is in the concussion protocol. Barkley’s backup Wayne Gallman also is sitting out with a concussion. Shepard, Engram and Gallman were hurt Sunday in the 28-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.