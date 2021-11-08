The Giants lead you on and then leave you flat. Look at the last four seasons, all of 16 games, unlike the current 17 of 2021. After nine games in each of those seasons, going backward from 2020, the records have been 2-7, 2-7, 2-7 and 1-8. When they made the playoffs in 2016 under Ben McAdoo, they were 6-3 en route to an 11-5 record. Just to get to 11-6, the Giants would have to win out.