NY GIANTS (2-3) at NEW ENGLAND (5-0)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, FOX, NFL Network, Amazon Prime

OPENING LINE — Patriots by 15 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — New England 3-2; New York 2-3

SERIES RECORD — Patriots lead 8-4

LAST MEETING — Patriots beat Giants 27-26, Nov. 15, 2015

LAST WEEK — Giants lost to Vikings 28-10; Patriots beat Redskins 33-7

AP PRO32 RANKING — Patriots No. 1, Giants No. 24

GIANTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (15), PASS (15).

GIANTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (24), PASS (28).

PATRIOTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (21), PASS (6).

PATRIOTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (4), PASS (1).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Giants defense has given up more than 490 yards in three of first five games. ... Unit among worst in league on first down, giving up average of 6.44 yards. Patriots are best (3.83). ... Giants have had at least three sacks in past four games. ... New York averaged 28 points in rookie QB Daniel Jones’ first two starts. Had 10 last week. ... New York’s offensive line struggled last week. Jones was sacked four times and hit eight times on 38 pass attempts ... Giants’ 211 yards last week was lowest total since November 2017. ... Giants will be without top playmakers. RB Saquon Barkley will miss third straight because of sprained right ankle. Tight end and leading receiver Evan Engram out with knee injury and WR Sterling Shepard in concussion protocol. ... Patriots coach Bill Belichick 13-3 in Thursday night games (12-3 with New England). ... Patriots allowing NFL-low 6.8 points per game. . Patriots only team in NFL yet to give up passing TD this season. . New England has won 18 straight games against first or second-year quarterbacks. Longest streak in NFL history. Giants (1988-90) and Los Angeles Rams (1973-79) have second-longest streak at 17 straight. ... QB Tom Brady surpassed Brett Favre (71,838) last week to move to third place on NFL passing yards list. Needs 18 yards to pass Peyton Manning (71,940) for second place. . Brady 10-1 in Thursday night games. His lone loss was vs. Kansas City in 2017. . Brady threw for season-high 348 yards and three touchdowns last week vs. Washington. ... RB Sony Michel had season-high 123 scrimmage yards and rushing TD last week. Has TDs in 3 of past four games. ... S Devin McCourty has four INTs this season. ... LB Jamie Collins has team-best 4½ sacks. Collins only player in NFL with four or more sacks and three or more INTs (3). ... Fantasy tip: If you can start Patriots’ defense, do it. Has league-high 11 interceptions, including two returned for TDs.

