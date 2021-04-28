Barkley had 1,441 yards from scrimmage in 2019, but missed three games because of a high ankle sprain.
He is hopeful to be ready for training camp this summer.
“Very excited,” Barkley told The Associated Press during the winter. “Obviously things were a little shaky in the beginning of the year. ... I got hurt, they started getting things clicking and I think you saw when we got the running game going, we were very hard to beat. When you have a great running game, a great defense and a great quarterback and talent all around, which I believe we have, we can take that middle portion toward the end of the season when we played some of our best ball and start off with that, I think we’re going to be in a very good place.”
The Giants finished 6-10 in 2020, but barely missed winning the weak NFC East that Washington took at 7-9.
Barkley now will earn a fully guaranteed $7.217 million in 2022.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL