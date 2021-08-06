NOTES: For the third time in less than a week, the Giants have seen a veteran retire. OL Zach Fulton told the team Friday he is leaving the game. LB Todd Davis and OL Joe Looney also retired. All three joined the Giants in the offseason. ... Coach Joe Judge said he gets daily updates on Saquon Barkley’s rehab from a torn ACL injury. The running back remains on the physically unable to perform list. “When the medical team tells me a guy is good to go and to put him on the field, I know he’s good to go,” Judge said, adding there is no timetable for Barkley’s return.