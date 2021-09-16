In addition, the Giants elevated wide receiver/kickoff returner C.J. Board and tight end Chris Myarick from the practice squad to their game roster.
Lemieux had started the previous 10 games at left guard. Ben Bredeson replaced him early in the game.
Skura joined the practice squad on Sept. 2. He had played the previous four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before signing as a free agent in March with the Miami Dolphins. He was released Aug. 30.
Skura can play guard and center. He started 52 of the 57 regular-season and postseason games in which he’s played, all with the Ravens.
Board played six snaps on offense and 10 on special teams against the Broncos after behind elevated. He had one catch and returned two kickoffs for 66 yards.
Myarick played in three NFL games with Miami last season, without catching a pass.
