Dante Pettis was elevated off the practice squad on Oct. 17 for a game against the Rams. When Kadarius Toney was injured early, Pettis was targeted 11 times and had five catches for 48 yards. He caught all five of the passes thrown his way for 39 yards and a TD on Sunday. He also threw a 16-yard pass to Jones on a flea flicker. His good arm comes from his father, Gary, who spent 10 seasons in the major leagues and is now the third-base coach for the Astros. Houston will face Atlanta in the World Series.