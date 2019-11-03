According to Giants coach Pat Shurmur, Shepard told head athletic trainer Ronnie Barnes on Saturday night that he wasn’t feeling well and was sent for further examination. His condition didn’t improve on Sunday, prompting the team to sideline him again.
The 26-year-old Shepard told reporters on Friday about how much he’s learned about handling head injuries, expressing excitement about returning to action. The fourth-year player has 25 receptions for 267 yards in less than four full games.
