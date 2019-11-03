EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have placed wide receiver Sterling Shepard back in the concussion protocol, ruling him out of their game against Dallas on Monday night.

The Giants (2-6) made the announcement on Sunday afternoon about Shepard, who had just been cleared on Friday and deemed able to play against the NFC East-leading Cowboys (4-3). Shepard missed the past three games after suffering a concussion on Oct. 6 against Minnesota, his second such injury of the season after also experiencing symptoms after the season opener at Dallas. He was held out the following week and returned to action on Sept. 22 against Tampa Bay.