STATS AND STUFF: Barring a big late-season turnaround the Giants are on pace to finish with their fifth consecutive losing record, which would be the longest such streak for them since an eight-season run from 1973-1980 -- ending the next year thanks in large part to a rookie named Lawrence Taylor. ... The Giants enter this week tied with Indianapolis for the longest active streak of games with at least one takeaway, 13, which goes back to last season. It’s the longest streak for the Giants since a 23-game run spanning 2010 and 2011. ... . The Giants were plus-4 in takeaways last week against Philadelphia. Teams are 10-0 this season with that sort of advantage and 249-5-1 since 2008 in that situation, and the Giants have won their last 28 games with that much of an edge. ... The first 16 games of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s career saw him complete 64.6% of his passes, by far the best of anyone in franchise history with at least 100 throws in that span. Only Dan Marino and Ryan Tannehill threw for more yards; only Marino threw for more touchdowns. ... A win would match Miami’s longest winning streak under coach Brian Flores, a five-game run last season. ..Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle is 125 yards shy of Miami’s rookie record; he has 759, Chris Chambers had 883 in 2001.