NOTES: Rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney was placed on the reserve/COVID 19 list on Monday, a day the team said five players test positive. On Wednesday, the Giants added five more players to the COVID list, including safety Xavier McKinney, cornerback Aaron Robinson, receiver John Ross and linebackers Oshane Ximines and Cam Brown. McKinney, who has said he is not vaccinated, was added to the list because he is a high-risk close contract. McKinney and Robinson are starters. ... RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), G Ben Bredeson (ankle), PK Graham Gano (illness), CB Adoree Jackson (quad) and DL Austin Johnson (foot) did not practice. Besides Jones, DL Leonard Williams (triceps) and T Andrew Thomas (ankle) were limited.