After playing at Monmouth College in Illinois, Tanney entered the NFL as a free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012. He also did stints with Dallas, Cleveland, Tampa Bay, Tennessee (twice), Buffalo and Indianapolis before signing with the Giants on May 2, 2018.
Tanney was released at the end of training camp this past season. He was signed to the practice squad on Dec. 5.
Tanney played in one other regular-season game. On Jan. 3, 2016, he entered the Titans’ 2015 season finale in the third quarter after Zach Mettenberger was injured. Tanney completed 10 of 14 passes for 99 yards, including his lone career touchdown, a 5-yarder to Dorial Green-Beckham.
