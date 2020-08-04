Golden had 10 sacks in 2019, more than twice the total of any other Giants defender. The 29-year-old is entering his sixth season.
The Giants removed one player but added another to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Wide receiver David Sills, who was added to the list a week ago, returned to the team. Second-year linebacker Josiah Tauaefa was placed on the list.
