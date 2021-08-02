NOTES: The Giants are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their Super Bowl title after the 2011 season. Defensive linemen Osi Umenyiora, Justin Tuck and Mathias Kiwanuka — all members of that team — were at training camp Monday. So was German defensive lineman Markus Kuhn, who was drafted after the Super Bowl win. ... G Jonotthan Harrison was taken off the reserve/physically unable to perform list. ... Judge had his entire defense run a penalty lap. Center Joe Looney, a 10-year veteran recently signed, had to run two. The former Cowboy said it’s the first time he has run laps in about 20 years. ... LB Blake Martinez will remain on the COVID-19 list. He is back with the team but will not be taken off the list until he is ready to get back on the field.