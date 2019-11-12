The Giants also announced Tuesday that offensive lineman Evan Brown was released and tight end Garrett Dickerson, wide receiver Alex Bachman and long snapper Colin Holba were added to the practice squad. New York terminated the practice squad contracts of wide receiver Reggie White and defensive end Freedom Akinmoladun.
The third opening resulted Monday when the Carolina Panthers signed cornerback Corn Elder off the Giants’ practice squad.
