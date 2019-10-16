Coach Pat Shurmur said the team would watch Barkley in practice the rest of the week before determining whether he will play.

Barkley was not in the locker room to comment. He usually talks to the media on Thursdays.

The Giants (2-4) also might get tight end Evan Engram back Sunday. He also practiced fully Wednesday and said he ran and cut on his injured knee without any problem.

The offense has struggled in recent losses to Minnesota and New England, averaging 212 yards. Barkley, Engram, top wide receiver Sterling Shepard and backup running back Wayne Gallman missed the game against the undefeated Patriots.

