“That’s why we’ve got to enjoy every moment,” he said. “This is the last Thursday meeting I’m going to have with the guys (media). Tomorrow is the last Friday meeting. Today’s the last Thursday practice. You think about it, it gets kind of sad sometimes because you know you’re not going to see the whole group again. Again, it’s a business, we’re playing football, we’re coaching football, but I spend more time with them than I do my family, so you get close with these guys.”