GIANTS NOTES: Joe Judge, a member of the Patriots’ staff before being becoming Giants coach, said starting receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton will miss the Saints game with hamstring injuries. Rookie wideout Kadarius Toney, the team’s first-round draft pick, should get more action. ... New York will have its fourth left guard in as many games with Ben Bredeson out with a hand injury. Expect Matt Skura to start. ... Judge would not disclose how much tackle Isaiah Wilson weighed when he reported to the team after being signed to the practice squad. The 2020 first-round pick of Tennessee has been traded by the Titans and waived by Miami because of issues on and off the field, including an arrest in January following a high-speed chase. “So for any player that comes in here, you’ve got a fresh start. All we care about is what you do here on a daily basis,” Judge said.