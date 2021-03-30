Kalu and Milton will rejoin former Tennessee Titans teammates Logan Ryan and Adoree’ Jackson in the Giants secondary.
Kalu has played all 28 of his games with Tennessee, including a season-high 15 in 2020.
Milton has played in 55 games with one start and has recovered two fumbles. He spent his first three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts before signing with the Titans in 2019.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.