In four seasons with the Panthers, Bills and Chiefs, Benjamin played in 61 regular-season games. He had 209 receptions for 3,021 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Clement, who joined the Eagles as a rookie free agent, spent the past four seasons with the Philadelphia and won the Super Bowl in his rookie season. He caught four passes for 100 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown pass from Nick Foles as the Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 for their first Super Bowl title.
For his career, Clement has played in 46 regular-season games with 655 yards rushing and seven touchdowns and added 37 receptions for 340 yards.
The Giants waived running back Jordan Chunn and tight end Nate Wieting.
